Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $87.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $87,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.