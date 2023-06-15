J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.39 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

