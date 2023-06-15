Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,989,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241,963 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,147,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.