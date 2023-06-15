Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.