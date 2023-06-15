Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $11.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

