Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,421 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 193,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

