Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

