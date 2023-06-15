RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.