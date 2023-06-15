Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 532,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

