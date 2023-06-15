Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 230 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %
MCD stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.45.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
