Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

