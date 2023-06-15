Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

