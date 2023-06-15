Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

XOM stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.