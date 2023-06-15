Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Major Shareholder Corp Intel Sells 38,500,000 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intel Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

