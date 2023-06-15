Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 6,842 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 2.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

