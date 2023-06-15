Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 2,741 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Featured Stories
