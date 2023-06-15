iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

