CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 144,601 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,601 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $52,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

