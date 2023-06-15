Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

