JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock worth $18,806,497. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.