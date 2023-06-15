Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 95 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.