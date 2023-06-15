Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Southern by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Southern by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,156,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.