Brick & Kyle Associates Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 3.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

PSX stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

