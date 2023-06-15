Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $244.46 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

