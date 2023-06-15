34,030 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $155.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $156.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

