4,300 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

