GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.