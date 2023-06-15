Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.