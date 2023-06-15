Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,070 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

