RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,579 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

