III Capital Management Purchases 18,630 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

III Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

