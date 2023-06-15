Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $349,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 491,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.