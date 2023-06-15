Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 615 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $180.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

