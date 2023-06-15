Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $366.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

