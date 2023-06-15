Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

