Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.92 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

