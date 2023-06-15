1,401 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $403.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.