National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,674 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

