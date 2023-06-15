6,588 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

CHTR stock opened at $335.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

