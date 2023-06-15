Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 3,545 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

