Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 30,023 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,374,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 7.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $57,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

