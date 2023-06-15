AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

