iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

