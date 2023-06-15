Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $303,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Shares of COP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

