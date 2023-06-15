Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 295 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.