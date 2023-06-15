Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.47. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

