Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

