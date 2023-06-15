Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

