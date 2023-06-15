iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,898 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,997,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

