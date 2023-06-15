Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 340 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.